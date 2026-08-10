BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit rises 760.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 172.22% to Rs 1.47 croreNet profit of BSEL ALGO rose 760.00% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 172.22% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.470.54 172 OPM %72.1155.56 -PBDT1.730.78 122 PBT1.720.77 123 NP1.290.15 760
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST