BSEL ALGO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -7.59 croreNet loss of BSEL ALGO reported to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-7.5921.79 PL OPM %105.2797.98 -PBDT-7.4921.85 PL PBT-7.5021.84 PL NP-5.8416.72 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content