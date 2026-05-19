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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 4.95% to Rs 147.81 crore

Net loss of BSL reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 147.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.83% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 657.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 667.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales147.81155.50 -5 657.04667.06 -2 OPM %6.827.99 -7.488.93 - PBDT2.704.60 -41 19.5128.51 -32 PBT-1.450.21 PL 2.7310.72 -75 NP-0.990.28 PL 2.388.16 -71

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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