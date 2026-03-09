Monday, March 09, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget session phase 2 begins; LS to take up resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

The second phase of Parliaments Budget Session began on Monday and will continue until 2 April, with several key issues scheduled for discussion in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla is expected to be taken up. The notice has been moved by three Congress MPs and was submitted during the first phase of the session. It was signed by 118 opposition members who have accused the Speaker of acting in a partisan manner. If the resolution is taken up, Birla will not preside over the proceedings.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the situation in West Asia.

 

In the Rajya Sabha, members will hold a discussion on the functioning of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress have issued a three-line whip to their Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House during the proceedings.

Nifty below 23,900 level; oil & gas shares decline

Raymond Realty announces residential project in Kandivali, Mumbai

APTUS announces cessation of director

Neogen Chemicals rallies as board nod Rs 161-cr preferential issue

Paras Defence and Space Tech secures Rs 80-cr DRDO contract for air defence optical system

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

