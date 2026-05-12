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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2026.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2026.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd soared 13.29% to Rs 704.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1232 shares in the past one month.

 

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd spiked 9.90% to Rs 236. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sasken Technologies Ltd surged 9.83% to Rs 1795. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2921 shares in the past one month.

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Satin Creditcare Network Ltd spurt 9.57% to Rs 235.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30070 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd gained 9.55% to Rs 583.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17601 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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