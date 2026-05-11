Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 218.17 croreNet profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 26.69% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 218.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.30% to Rs 45.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 943.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 865.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales218.17187.18 17 943.15865.03 9 OPM %8.958.70 -8.517.60 - PBDT21.8717.38 26 86.8067.04 29 PBT15.3612.01 28 62.8543.95 43 NP11.449.03 27 45.6432.53 40
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST