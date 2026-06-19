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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances wins Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances wins Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

For its product 'RENZ 3B COOKTOP'

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has been honored with the prestigious 'Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award' for the year 2026 for its product RENZ 3B COOKTOP.

The Company has also been certified for meeting the rigorous standards and evaluation benchmarks of the Golden Peacock Excellence Model, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability-driven excellence.

The Award will be presented at a specially organized 'Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony' on 03 July 2026, at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, during IOD's 27th International Conference on Environment Management and Climate Change'.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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