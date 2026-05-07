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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C & C Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

C & C Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 20.10 crore

Net loss of C & C Constructions reported to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 20.10 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.100 0 20.100 0 OPM %-139.650 --158.910 - PBDT-26.904.00 PL -28.21-23.19 -22 PBT-27.053.84 PL -28.80-23.78 -21 NP-27.053.84 PL -28.80-23.78 -21

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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