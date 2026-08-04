C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 139.72 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 7.94% to Rs 49.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 139.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.139.72121.6139.7144.6574.9567.1565.8060.2749.7746.11

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