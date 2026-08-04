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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 139.72 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 7.94% to Rs 49.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 139.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139.72121.61 15 OPM %39.7144.65 -PBDT74.9567.15 12 PBT65.8060.27 9 NP49.7746.11 8

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST