C.E. Info Systems in partnership with ClarityX launches Geo-FI

India's first comprehensive Geo-Intelligence Stack for lending

C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia Mappls) in partnership with ClarityX, an AI-driven data analytics and decision intelligence company today announced the launch of Geo-FI, India's First Comprehensive Geo-Intelligence Stack for Lending. Integrating spatial insights into the lending journey for the first time in India, Geo-FI platform empowers BFSI companies a truly comprehensive view of borrower risk and opportunity.

Geo-FI is a plug-and-play Geo-Intelligence Stack designed to augment existing lending technology. Seamlessly integrating with LOS, LMS, CRM and collections platforms, it adds a powerful layer of spatial intelligence across expansion, underwriting and collections without disrupting existing workflows. It integrates directly through APIs, spatial visualization tools and SDKs. Flexible deployment optionson premises, hybrid or cloudenable institutions to meet their security and compliance requirements while leveraging a common location intelligence layer across the lending lifecycle.