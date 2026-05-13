Cabinet approved Rs 37500 crore scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 37,500 crore scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects, aiming to gasify around 75 million tonnes of coal and attract investments of up to Rs 3 lakh crore.The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the "Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal/Lignite Gasification Projects" to accelerate India's coal and lignite gasification programme and support the national target of gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.

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