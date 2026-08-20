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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves four multitracking projects increasing network of Indian Railways by about 410 Kms

Cabinet approves four multitracking projects increasing network of Indian Railways by about 410 Kms

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 9,450 crore approximately. These projects cover eight Districts in West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410 Kms.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST