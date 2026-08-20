Cabinet approves four multitracking projects increasing network of Indian Railways by about 410 Kms
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 9,450 crore approximately. These projects cover eight Districts in West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410 Kms.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST