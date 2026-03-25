Cabinet approves Modified UDAN scheme with total outlay of Rs 28840 crore

The Union Cabinet chaired has approved the launch and implementation of the Regional Connectivity Scheme Modified UDAN for a period of ten years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36 with a total outlay of Rs.28,840 crore with the budgetary support of the Government of India. This will lead to enhanced regional air connectivity to underserved and unserved areas and offer boost to economic growth, trade and tourism in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This will also support affordable air travel for common citizens.

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