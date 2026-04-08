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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for coming Kharif Season

Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for coming Kharif Season

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for KHARIF Season, 2026 (from 01.04.2026 to 30.09.2026) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The tentative budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2026 would be approximately Rs.41,533.81 crore. This is approximate Rs. 4,317 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif 2025 season. The budget for Kharif 2025 was Rs.37,216.15 crore. Following this, availability of fertilizers to farmers at subsidized, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers including DAP and NPKS grades will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2026 (applicable from 01.04.2026 to 30.09.2026) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices.
 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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