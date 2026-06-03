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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves Price Stabilization Fund for Scheduled Indian Airlines towards ATF pricing

Cabinet approves Price Stabilization Fund for Scheduled Indian Airlines towards ATF pricing

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved one-time budgetary support not exceeding Rs.10,000 crore for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to provide ATF price stabilisation support to Scheduled Indian Airlines for their domestic and international operations. The budgetary support shall be in the form of interest-free advances to OMCs through the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The support shall be provided to OMCs to facilitate stable ATF pricing for airlines during the ongoing period of exceptional fuel price volatility arising from the West Asia crisis. A one-time budgetary support of up to Rs.10,000 crore shall be provided as an interest-free advance to OMCs to support ATF price stabilisation for Scheduled Indian Airlines. The corpus shall compensate OMCs for losses arising from elevated international ATF prices whenever the prevailing Import Parity Price exceeds the benchmark price determined under the approved mechanism.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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