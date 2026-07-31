Cabinet approves scheme for development of Floating Solar Photovoltaic Projects with total outlay of Rs 5070 crore

The Union Cabinet today approved the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana (PM-SSY)', a Scheme for the development of Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV) Projects with Energy Storage Systems (ESS) with a total outlay of Rs.5,070 crore. The scheme envisages the development of 5,000 MW of Floating Solar Photovoltaic projects with co-located Energy Storage Systems having a minimum storage capacity of two hours i.e.,10,000 MWh. The projects will be sanctioned during FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, with disbursement of financial support continuing up to FY 2032-33.

The approval follows the recent assessment undertaken by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), which has estimated a floating solar potential of approximately 102.18 GWp across reservoirs and other suitable inland water bodies in the country. Under the scheme, Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of Rs. One crore per MW will be provided for eligible Floating Solar Photovoltaic projects after successful commissioning.

In addition, CFA of up to Rs 50 lakh per project will be available for undertaking feasibility studies, including bathymetry and hydrography assessments, environmental studies, and other preparatory activities required for de-risking the project development. All States and Union Territories will benefit through this scheme. The scheme would enhance the floating Solar PV capacity in the country by 5,000 MW, which is presently around 700 MW only. These projects would provide an opportunity to gainfully utilize existing reservoirs & industrial ponds, and eliminate competition for scarce land resources.

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