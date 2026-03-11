Cabinet's approves additional Rs 1.51 lakh crore for completion of Jal Jeevan Mission

CR Patil, Minister of Jal Shakti, Govt of India, while applauding the Union Cabinets approval on additional Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the completion of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) urged the industry to adopt measures to ensure water conservation and water storage. Addressing the 13th edition of FICCI Water Awards, Patil added that out of the total water consumption in India, around 83% of water consumption is in the agricultural sector, 14% for the community and just 2.5% goes to industrial sector. The Minister further stated that India is planning to divert surplus water from the Indus River system to Punjab, J&K, Himachal, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan to ensure water availability. This will further help in solving the water crisis, he added.

