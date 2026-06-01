Calcom Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.91% to Rs 68.04 croreNet loss of Calcom Vision reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.07% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.82% to Rs 218.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.0460.26 13 218.31157.26 39 OPM %4.637.48 -5.847.42 - PBDT1.642.98 -45 8.327.83 6 PBT0.211.88 -89 2.743.87 -29 NP-0.081.09 PL 1.581.12 41
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:09 AM IST