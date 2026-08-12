Caliber Mining and Logistics consolidated net profit declines 21.56% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 67.10% to Rs 657.05 croreNet profit of Caliber Mining and Logistics declined 21.56% to Rs 29.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 657.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales657.05393.21 67 OPM %16.8024.19 -PBDT84.7178.93 7 PBT39.4850.44 -22 NP29.7637.94 -22
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST