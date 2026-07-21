California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 2105.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 327.74% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of California Software Company rose 2105.26% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 327.74% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.631.5585.0725.815.630.405.520.264.190.19

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