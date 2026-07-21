California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 2105.26% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 327.74% to Rs 6.63 croreNet profit of California Software Company rose 2105.26% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 327.74% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.631.55 328 OPM %85.0725.81 -PBDT5.630.40 1308 PBT5.520.26 2023 NP4.190.19 2105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST