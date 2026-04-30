California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 2966.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 605.03% to Rs 14.03 croreNet profit of California Software Company rose 2966.67% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 605.03% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1376.39% to Rs 10.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 260.73% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.031.99 605 19.665.45 261 OPM %90.0226.13 -75.7428.81 - PBDT12.630.52 2329 14.891.57 848 PBT12.390.38 3161 14.321.00 1332 NP9.200.30 2967 10.630.72 1376
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST