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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

Sales decline 21.08% to Rs 39.88 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises reported to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.08% to Rs 39.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 48.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 181.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.8850.53 -21 181.03198.92 -9 OPM %13.141.21 -8.25-13.48 - PBDT3.301.27 160 10.54-30.94 LP PBT4.03-5.21 LP 1.66-46.05 LP NP3.84-6.23 LP 0.48-48.06 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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