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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Camex standalone net profit rises 1106.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Camex standalone net profit rises 1106.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 41.35 crore

Net profit of Camex rose 1106.67% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 41.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.96% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 149.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.3537.21 11 149.56133.65 12 OPM %6.025.56 -3.722.95 - PBDT2.410.83 190 4.853.45 41 PBT2.220.48 363 4.152.87 45 NP1.810.15 1107 3.251.89 72

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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