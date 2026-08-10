Camex standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 40.83 crore

Net profit of Camex rose 55.56% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.8334.376.054.102.081.281.891.181.400.90

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