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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales rise 27.51% to Rs 519.88 crore

Net Loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 31.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 519.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 407.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales519.88407.72 28 OPM %1.794.98 -PBDT-1.9912.96 PL PBT-21.15-3.18 -565 NP-31.71-9.96 -218

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST