Campaigning ends for Phase 1 of West Bengal polls; 152 seats to vote on 23 April

Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will end today, 21 April 2026, with political parties wrapping up high-voltage outreach ahead of voting.

A total of 152 constituencies will go to polls in Phase 1 on 23 April, with 1,478 candidates in the fray.

Senior leaders intensified last-minute campaigning across the state. Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kurseong. He is also scheduled to campaign in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman.

On the other side, Mamata Banerjee held a public meeting in Haldia. She is set to address further rallies in North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

Other parties, including Congress and the Left, also conducted extensive campaigning across constituencies in the final stretch.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases - 152 seats on 23 April and the remaining 142 seats on 29 April 2026. Votes will be counted on 4 May 2026.

The current assemblys tenure is scheduled to end on 7 May 2026.