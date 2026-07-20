Campus Activewear allots 25,975 equity shares under ESOP
Campus Activewear has allotted 25975 equity shares under ESOP on 20 July 2026. Post Allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,52,82,68,730 /- comprising of 30,56,53,746 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up to Rs. 1,52,83,98,605 comprising of 30,56,79,721 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:04 PM IST