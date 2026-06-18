Campus Activewear allots 60,541 equity shares under ESOP
Campus Activewear has allotted 60,541 equity shares under ESOP on 18 June 2026. Post Allotment the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,52,79,66,025/- comprising of 30,55,93,205 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up to Rs. 1,52,82,68,730 comprising of 30,56,53,746 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up.
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 8:05 PM IST