Campus Activewear allots 60,541 equity shares under ESOP

Campus Activewear has allotted 60,541 equity shares under ESOP on 18 June 2026. Post Allotment the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,52,79,66,025/- comprising of 30,55,93,205 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up to Rs. 1,52,82,68,730 comprising of 30,56,53,746 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up.