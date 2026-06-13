Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campus Activewear CFO Sanjay Chhabra resigns

Campus Activewear CFO Sanjay Chhabra resigns

Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Campus Activewear has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sanjay Chhabra, who has stepped down from his position due to personal reasons.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Chhabra's resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 7 July 2026.

Campus Activewear stated that the CFO tendered his resignation citing personal reasons and will cease to be associated with the company upon completion of his notice period.

Campus Activewear is a leading Indian sports and athleisure footwear brand engaged primarily in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of footwear across retail, wholesale, and online channels, with a small complementary presence in accessories.

 

The companys net profit jumped 26.01% to Rs 44.14 crore on a 12.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 455.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter advanced 2.78% closed at Rs 238.30 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma's Eugia Unit-III receives OAI classification from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma's Eugia Unit-III receives OAI classification from USFDA

Indobell Insulations secures domestic and export orders worth over Rs 5-cr

Indobell Insulations secures domestic and export orders worth over Rs 5-cr

Bandhan Bank allots 60,044 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank allots 60,044 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy to acquire 300 MW thermal power project in Chhattisgarh

JSW Energy to acquire 300 MW thermal power project in Chhattisgarh

Hexaware Technologies opens delivery center at GIFT City

Hexaware Technologies opens delivery center at GIFT City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook