Campus Activewear CFO Sanjay Chhabra resigns

Campus Activewear has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sanjay Chhabra, who has stepped down from his position due to personal reasons.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Chhabra's resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 7 July 2026.

Campus Activewear stated that the CFO tendered his resignation citing personal reasons and will cease to be associated with the company upon completion of his notice period.

Campus Activewear is a leading Indian sports and athleisure footwear brand engaged primarily in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of footwear across retail, wholesale, and online channels, with a small complementary presence in accessories.

The companys net profit jumped 26.01% to Rs 44.14 crore on a 12.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 455.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter advanced 2.78% closed at Rs 238.30 on the BSE on Friday.

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