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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campus Activewear rises after Q4 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Campus Activewear rises after Q4 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Campus Activewear rose 5.93% to Rs 250.85 after the company's net profit jumped 26.01% to Rs 44.14 crore on a 12.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 455.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 23.46% YoY to Rs 58.78 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 88.5 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 15.4% compared with Rs 76.7 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 18.7% in Q4 FY25.

Sales volume rose 10.6% to 68.2 lakh pairs during the quarter, compared with 61.7 lakh pairs sold in Q4 FY25. Average selling price (ASP) increased 1.5% to Rs 668 per pair in Q4 FY26 from Rs 658 per pair in Q4 FY25.

 

Advertisement and sales promotion expenses grew 11.4% to Rs 28.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 25.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Campus Activewear is a leading Indian sports and athleisure footwear brand engaged primarily in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of footwear across retail, wholesale, and online channels, with a small complementary presence in accessories.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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