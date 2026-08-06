Campus Activewear slips after Q1 PAT declines 41% QoQ to Rs 26 crore

Campus Activewear fell 3.31% to Rs 219.10 after the company reported a 40.77% decline in net profit to Rs 26.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 44.14 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations declined 15.45% QoQ to Rs 385.20 crore during the quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit increased 17.74%, while revenue from operations rose 12.21%.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 35.29 crore, down 39.96% QoQ but up 16.16% YoY.

EBITDA rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 62.71 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 55.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin remained flat at 15.9%.

The company reported 11.7% year-on-year growth in sales volume to 5.71 million pairs during the quarter. The average selling price (ASP) remained broadly stable at Rs 674 per pair, compared with Rs 671 per pair in Q1 FY26.

Campus Activewear is a leading Indian sports and athleisure footwear brand engaged primarily in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of footwear across retail, wholesale, and online channels, with a small complementary presence in accessories.

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