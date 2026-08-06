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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 17.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 17.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 385.20 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 17.75% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 385.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 343.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales385.20343.27 12 OPM %14.1914.35 -PBDT57.9050.50 15 PBT35.2930.38 16 NP26.1422.20 18

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST