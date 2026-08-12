CAMS and IIT Madras signs MoU to drive next phase of fintech innovation

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) are extending and expanding their collaborations under the CAMS IIT Madras FinTech Innovation Lab (CIFIL) to drive the next phase of innovation in financial technologies, startup development, industry-driven research and professional education. The renewed partnership aims to strengthen India's rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystem through deeper industry-academia collaboration.

These initiatives are being taken up through 'CAMS IIT Madras FinTech Innovation Lab' (CIFIL). It was established in 2022 through a collaboration between IIT Madras and CAMS as part of its CSR Initiatives. It brought together CAMS' expertise in financial technology and financial services with IIT Madras' academic and research capabilities to promote innovation in the BFSI sector.

In its next phase, CIFIL will start focusing on emerging areas such as AI in financial services, digital payments, blockchain and tokenisation, cybersecurity, Regulatory Technology, WealthTech, InsurTech, digital lending, data analytics and financial inclusion.

The Lab will also work towards expanding its research portfolio, developing intellectual property, facilitating technology transfer and creating opportunities for commercialisation of research-led solutions.

A new MoU towards these upcoming initiatives was signed on 12 August 2026 at the IIT Madras campus between CAMS and IIT Madras in the presence of leadership teams from both the organizations.