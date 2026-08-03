CAMS clocks over 17% YoY increase in Q1 PAT; AUM rises to Rs 56 lakh crore

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has reported 17.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.02 crore on a 11.5% increase in revenue to Rs 395.03 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

EBITDA grew 18.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 183 crore, despite challenging market conditions, reflecting the resilience of CAMS business model and continued operating momentum.

EBITDA margin expanded by 270 basis points to 46.4% in Q1 FY26 from 43.7% in Q1 FY26, driven by operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 173.97 crore, up 19.6% on yoy basis.

CAMS' assets under management (AuM) grew 14.8% YoY to Rs 56 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, while sustaining its dominant market position with a 67.2% share.

The company's equity AuM grew 17.6% YoY, outperforming industry growth of 16.4%, to reach Rs 31.4 lakh crore. Equity net sales grew by 43% YoY to Rs 86,026 crore , ahead of industry growth of 39%.

Live SIP accounts grew 18.8% YoY to 6.72 crore while SIP collections grew 20.7% YoY to Rs 59,681 crore for the quarter.

The Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) segment continued to gain traction. CAMS has launched 11 SIFs to date, collectively crossing Rs 10,000 crore in AuM. With over 8,000 distributors and 45,000 investors participating in the segment.

GIFT City Retail Funds crossed 10,000 investors, with monthly gross sales of Rs 200 crore and AuM of Rs 750 crore.

Non-MF Revenue grew 28.4% YoY in Q1 FY27, highlighting the success of CAMSs diversification strategy beyond core MF. Share of non-MF revenue stood at 14.9% for the period under review.

CAMSPays revenue grew 69.1% YoY, with strong momentum in new client signups with 17 new deals in Q1 FY27.

CAMS Alternatives achieved a strong quarter, with revenue up 25.6% YoY in Q1 FY27. With AuM crossing 3.2 lakh crore, CAMS reinforced its dominance in the Alternatives market, winning 50 new mandates, including 23 marquee new logos.

CAMS KRA recorded a marginal 2.6% YoY decline in revenue in Q1 FY27, despite a market wide recommended rate revision of 29% and subdued market activity.

CAMSReps Bima Central recorded strong user growth in Q1 FY27, with its unique user base increasing by 45% and 8.3 Lakh users added during the quarter.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, said: "Q1 FY27 marked another strong quarter for CAMS, as we delivered double-digit revenue growth, sustained industry leading EBITDA margins of 46.4% and robust profit expansion despite a challenging market environment.

Our performance reflects the resilience of our business model, continued operating discipline and the benefits of scale and productivity improvements across the organisation."

CAMS is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to the BFSI segment. The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of 67.2% based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAuM). Its mutual fund clients include ten of the fifteen largest mutual funds.

The scrip shed 0.08% to end at Rs 795.50 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News