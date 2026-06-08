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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes board approved fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr via debt issuance

Can Fin Homes board approved fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr via debt issuance

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 June 2026

The board of Can Fin Homes at its meeting held on 08 June 2026 has approved fund raising up to Rs 5,000 crore by way of issuance of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments including but not limited to bonds, non-convertible debentures, non-convertible subordinated debt in the nature of Tier II NCDs/bonds, Residential Mortgage Backed Securities (RMBS) including Pass Through Certificates (PTC) denominated in Indian currency and/or any foreign currency.

 

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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