Can Fin Homes records nearly 20% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Can Fin Homes (CFHL) has reported 19.6% rise in net profit to Rs 267.82 crore on a 7.4% increase in total income to Rs 1,096.33 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew by _ % on YoY basis to Rs 427 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 363 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.83% as on 30 June 2026, up 21 basis points YoY.

Operating profit for Q1 FY27 rose 15.3% to Rs 354.43 crore from Rs 307.35 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions declined by 50.2% YoY to Rs 13.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 81.7% as on 30 June 2026.

As per the requirement of Ind AS 109, provision on advances has to be carried in the books of account on the basis of expected credit losses (ECL).

Accordingly, CFHL is required to carry provisions of Rs 410 crore towards expected credit losses. CFHL is carrying total provision of Rs 509 crore, including Rs 59 crore as management overlay and Rs 40 crore under provision for restructured accounts.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 338.51 crore, up by 21.9% from Rs 277.64 in Q1 FY26.

The loan portfolio at the end of June 2026 period stood at Rs 42,961 crore as against Rs 38,773 crore as on 30 June 2025, recording an increase of 11%. Housing loans (including CRE) constituted 83 % of the loan book and non-housing loans constituted the remained 17% of the loan book.

Loan disbursements for the three months ended 30 June 2026, stood at Rs 2,609 crore compared to Rs 2015 crore in the corresponding previous period, reflecting a 29% growth year-on-year (YoY).

The liquidity coverage ratio as of 30 June 2026, stood at 250.32% as against the stipulated ratio of 100%. The documented undrawn bank lines stood at Rs 1,524.55 crore as of 30 June 2026 which, along with internal accruals, will take care of business commitments for next 3 months.

CFHL has its geographical presence across India with 250 branches spanning 21 states & union territories.

Can Fin Homes (CFHL) is a deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). Canara Bank holds a 29.99% stake in the company. The HFC primarily provides relatively smaller-ticket housing loans to salaried, professional, and self-employed non-professional (SENP) borrowers.

The scrip declined 2.32% to currently trade at Rs 868.45 on the BSE.

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