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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 47.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 47.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 1073.65 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 47.77% to Rs 345.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 1073.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 998.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.67% to Rs 1085.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 857.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 4216.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3878.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1073.65998.58 8 4216.273878.64 9 OPM %92.2591.79 -92.0692.24 - PBDT357.90283.28 26 1320.261090.35 21 PBT352.98279.16 26 1303.571077.48 21 NP345.67233.92 48 1085.75857.17 27

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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