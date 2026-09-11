Can Fin Homes strengthens its technology landscape with Project Tejas

Can Fin Homes has been progressively strengthening its technology landscape to build a connected, agile and future-ready organisation. In this direction, Project Tejas symbolises a paradigm shift towards a digital future for Can Fin Homes. The acronym 'TEJAS' stands for Tech Enhanced Journey for Agility C Scalability.

Embarking on the project in February 2025, its pilot phase was implemented across 11 branches in July 2026. The Company has since scaled implementation to ~177 branches to date.

The implementation of Project Tejas marks a significant milestone, establishing a modern technology foundation that enables enhanced capabilities, seamless integration, greater agility and improved customer and operational experiences, while positioning Can Fin Homes to adapt and scale effectively in an increasingly digital environment.

Project Tejas further strengthens Can Fin Homes' technology landscape through an integrated, cloud-enabled and data-driven ecosystem spanning lending, collections, deposits, finance, risk, document management, HR and enterprise reporting. The programme is designed to enhance digital capabilities, streamline workflows and enable faster, more informed decision-making through real-time monitoring, customer self-service, Account Aggregator integrations, and advanced data and analytics capabilities.