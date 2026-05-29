Canada and India Launch Trade Forum and Mission to Deepen Bilateral Investment and Commercial Ties

Minister Sidhu and Minister Goyal reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth and increased commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries. Building on the momentum generated through recent ministerial engagement, Minister Sidhu welcomed Minister Goyal and the largest Indian delegation ever sent anywhere in the world and underscored opportunities to deepen cooperation across complementary sectors such as clean energy, critical minerals, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and skills development.

The Ministers launched the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum as a key platform that brings together Canadian and Indian business leaders and fosters new commercial partnerships and increased business engagement. Moreover, they also emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between India and Canada including people-to-people ties, business mobility, and direct commercial linkages as essential enablers of expanded trade and investment. Minister Sidhu confirmed that Canada will lead a Team Canada Trade Mission to India later this year, reflecting the strong interest of Canadian businesses in expanding their presence in the Indian market and the shared ambition to deepen commercial partnerships.

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