Canada Eyes Free Trade Deal With India, Warns Businesses Not to Miss Out on World's Next Economic Giant
Canadas Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu has said India is destined to be the third largest economy and he doesn't want Canadian businesses to miss out on a free trade agreement with India.
He mentioned, "India is on track to become the worlds third largest economy, creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters in sectors where we lead, including aerospace, AI, information and communications technology, energy, agriculture, food processing, and advanced manufacturing.
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST