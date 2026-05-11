Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.09% to Rs 31838.54 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank declined 9.78% to Rs 4574.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5070.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 1.09% to Rs 31838.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31495.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.90% to Rs 17872.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17539.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.92% to Rs 126371.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121601.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

31838.5431495.57126371.20121601.1272.1461.5068.9361.395643.766575.9324681.4623025.025643.766575.9324681.4623025.024574.235070.1917872.8817539.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News