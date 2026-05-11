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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 1.09% to Rs 31838.54 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank declined 9.78% to Rs 4574.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5070.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 1.09% to Rs 31838.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31495.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.90% to Rs 17872.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17539.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.92% to Rs 126371.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121601.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income31838.5431495.57 1 126371.20121601.12 4 OPM %72.1461.50 -68.9361.39 - PBDT5643.766575.93 -14 24681.4623025.02 7 PBT5643.766575.93 -14 24681.4623025.02 7 NP4574.235070.19 -10 17872.8817539.62 2

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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