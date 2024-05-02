Canara Bank gains for fifth session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 626.5, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.09% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% gain in NIFTY and a 83.24% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. Canara Bank has added around 3.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7605.6, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

