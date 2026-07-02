Canara Bank global business jumps 14% YoY in Q1 FY27
Canara Bank said its global business grew 14.40% year-on-year to Rs 29,05,820 crore as of 30 June 2026.
Global deposits increased 11.69% YoY to Rs 16,12,604 crore, while global advances rose 17.96% to Rs 12,93,216 crore.
Domestic deposits grew 10.06% year-on-year to Rs 14,73,447 crore, while domestic advances increased 16.93% to Rs 12,06,875 crore. The bank's domestic retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances rose 21.27% YoY to Rs 7,65,061 crore.
Canara Bank is a public sector bank in India.As on 31.03.2026, the Bank has 10,097 Number of Branches, out of which 3200 are Rural,3025 Semi Urban,1987 Urban & 1885 Metro along with 11306 ATM & Recycler. Bank is also having 4 Overseas Branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City Gujrat.
The banks standalone net profit declined 9.93% to Rs 5,002.66 crore on a 1.84% decrease in total income to Rs 36,662.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.04% to Rs 126.10 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 2:32 PM IST