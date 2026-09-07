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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings

Canara Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

From India Ratings

Canara Bank has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Issuer Rating - IND AAA/ Stable (reaffirmed)
Basel III AT1 Bonds (Rs 4,500 crore) - IND AA+/Stable (assigned)
Infrastructure Bonds (Rs 10,000 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable (reaffirmed)
Basel III Tier 2 Instruments (Rs 9,500 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable (reaffirmed)
Basel III AT 1 Bonds (Rs 12,000 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable (reaffirmed)

 

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 3:50 PM IST