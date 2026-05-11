Canara Bank slides as Q4 PAT tanks 10% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Canara Bank declined 3.83% to Rs 129.17 after its standalone net profit declined 9.93% to Rs 5,002.66 crore on a 1.84% decrease in total income to Rs 36,662.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 10.63% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,765.57 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) rose 3.88% to Rs 9,808 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 9,442 crore in Q4 FY25.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 14,36,905 crore as of 31 March 2026, registering a growth of 7.95% compared with Rs 13,31,137 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Domestic advances rose 15.12% to Rs 11,61,143 crore as of 31 March 2026 compared with Rs 10,08,671 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.84% as at March 2026 reduced from 2.08% as at December 2025, 2.94% as at March 2025.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.43% as at March 2026 reduced from 0.45% as at December 2025, 0.70 % as at March 2025.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood to 94.21% as at March 2026 against 94.19% as at December 2025, 92.70% as at March 2025.

CRAR stood at 17.04% as at March 2026. Out of which CET1 is 12.44%, Tier-I is 14.59% and Tier-II is 2.45%.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.20 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (210%) for FY26.

Canara Bank is a public sector bank in India.As on 31.03.2026, the Bank has 10,097 Number of Branches, out of which 3200 are Rural,3025 Semi Urban,1987 Urban & 1885 Metro along with 11306 ATM & Recycler. Bank is also having 4 Overseas Branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City Gujrat.

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