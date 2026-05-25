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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank soars 3.37%, up for fifth straight session

Canara Bank soars 3.37%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 132.55, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 1.08% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.55, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Canara Bank has slipped around 5.67% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54055.35, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 187.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 237.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.63, up 3.24% on the day. Canara Bank is up 23.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 1.08% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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