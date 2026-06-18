Canara Bank spurts 0.21%, gains for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 135.53, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 4.19% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.53, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Canara Bank has gained around 7.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57585.05, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 320.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.87, down 0.01% on the day. Canara Bank is up 29.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 4.19% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.