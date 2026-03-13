Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

On private placement basis

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has allotted 25,000 unsecured, subordinated, listed, rated, redeemable, non cumulative, fully paid-up, non-convertible debentures in the nature of Subordinated Debt', each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Debentures), for a nominal value of Rs 250 crore for cash, on private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News