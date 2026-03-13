Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr
On private placement basisCanara HSBC Life Insurance Company has allotted 25,000 unsecured, subordinated, listed, rated, redeemable, non cumulative, fully paid-up, non-convertible debentures in the nature of Subordinated Debt', each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Debentures), for a nominal value of Rs 250 crore for cash, on private placement basis.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST