Friday, March 13, 2026 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

On private placement basis

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has allotted 25,000 unsecured, subordinated, listed, rated, redeemable, non cumulative, fully paid-up, non-convertible debentures in the nature of Subordinated Debt', each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Debentures), for a nominal value of Rs 250 crore for cash, on private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JNK India appoints Anand Agarwal as interim CFO

JNK India appoints Anand Agarwal as interim CFO

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Market under pressure amid West Asia conflict; European mrkt decline

Market under pressure amid West Asia conflict; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance