Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 3060.66 croreNet profit of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company rose 8.23% to Rs 34.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 3060.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2703.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.23% to Rs 126.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 9840.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7850.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3060.662703.47 13 9840.987850.24 25 OPM %3.791.27 -0.690.16 - PBDT38.6135.03 10 140.78128.15 10 PBT38.6135.03 10 140.78128.15 10 NP34.7332.09 8 126.61116.98 8
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST