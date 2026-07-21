Canara HSBC Life Insurance jumps on strong Q1

Canara HSBC Life Insurance surged 8.64% to Rs 162.71 after the insurer reported strong Q1 FY27 results.

The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 20.15% YoY to Rs 28.14 crore in Q1 FY27. PAT declined 18.97% QoQ from Rs 34.73 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total income rose 20.03% YoY to Rs 4,382.86 crore in Q1 FY27. On a sequential basis, total income increased 237.96% from Rs 1,296.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 31.51 crore in Q1 FY27, up 20.87% YoY and down 18.39% QoQ.

Employee expenses increased 26.49% YoY to Rs 214.99 crore, while other expenses rose 20.45% YoY to Rs 4,135.90 crore. Total operating expenditure increased 20.01% YoY to Rs 4,350.89 crore.

On the business front, Individual Weighted Premium Income (WPI) rose 17.8% YoY to Rs 470 crore, while New Business Premium increased 25.2% YoY to Rs 1,044 crore. Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew 18.8% YoY to Rs 585 crore, and Value of New Business (VNB) increased 28.8% YoY to Rs 124 crore, with a VNB margin of 21.1%. Total premium income rose 23.7% YoY to Rs 2,161 crore, while assets under management increased 13.8% YoY to Rs 49,683 crore. Embedded value stood at Rs 7,383 crore, with an operating return on embedded value (RoEV) of 19.7% on a rolling 12-month basis.

The insurer reported 13-month persistency of 85.9% and 61-month persistency of 55.3%. Protection remained a key growth driver, with protection APE rising 41.5% YoY and its share of total APE increasing to 13%. Credit Life business grew 40.7% YoY, while the number of policies issued increased 19% YoY. During the quarter, the company expanded its distribution footprint through a partnership with West Bengal Gramin Bank.

Managing director and CEO Anuj Mathur said APE growth of 18.8% YoY was in line with the company's guidance and reflected the strength of its distribution-led strategy. He said the insurer delivered healthy growth in distribution, protection and profitability during the quarter and remains focused on sustainable growth and creating long-term value in India's life insurance market.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a bancassurance-led life insurer promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings. The company offers protection, savings, retirement, credit life and employee benefit products through bank partnerships, other bancassurance partners and digital channels.

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